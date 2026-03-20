Stronghold marks 66th year with AM Best ‘Excellent’ rating

Founded on 21 March 1960, Stronghold has grown from a small local firm into one of the country’s leading non-life insurers. By 2025, the company had entered the Top 5 in the industry, supported by sustained expansion and operational stability.

In its assessment, AM Best cited Stronghold’s balance sheet as “strong,” supported by risk-adjusted capitalization expected to remain at high levels over the medium term. The rating agency also noted that this position is underpinned by decades of disciplined earnings retention and a conservative investment strategy focused on government securities and liquid assets.

“This ‘Excellent’ National Scale Rating from AM Best is the perfect gift for our 66th anniversary,” the company’s leadership said. “It validates the journey we began in 1960 — transforming from a modest operation into a Top 5 industry leader. Our ‘strong’ balance sheet and ‘stable’ outlook are promises kept to our policyholders who have trusted us for generations.”

AM Best also highlighted Stronghold’s consistent operating performance, including steady improvements in combined ratios and a diversified underwriting portfolio covering fire, motor, marine, surety and casualty insurance lines.

The agency added that the company continues to post positive operating earnings, supported by stable underwriting results and investment income.

As it enters its 67th year, Stronghold said it aims to sustain its growth trajectory, with market share continuing to expand, particularly through large-scale fire insurance policies.