Stronghold earns ‘Excellent’ rating as it turns 66

“This ‘Excellent’ National Scale Rating from AM Best is the perfect gift for our 66th anniversary,” the company said. “It validates the journey we began in 1960—transforming from a modest operation into a Top 5 industry leader. Our ‘Strong’ balance sheet and ‘Stable’ outlook are promises kept to our policyholders who have trusted us for generations.”

AM Best also noted Stronghold’s consistent operating performance, citing improvements in combined ratios and a diversified underwriting portfolio covering fire, motor, marine, surety, and casualty insurance lines.

The firm’s earnings remain positive, supported by steady underwriting results and stable investment income, the report added.

Stronghold said it expects continued growth in market share, driven in part by expansion in large-scale fire insurance coverage.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency focused on the insurance industry, with operations in more than 100 countries.