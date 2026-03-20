The idea helped people on low budgets buy branded clothes and gave influencers extra income, while preventing unwanted clothes from ending up in landfills.

Russell founded Detoure in 2022 with an initial inventory from two influencers. She also hosted pop-up stores that were mobbed by buyers and, going viral, attracted investors who helped her rent a warehouse and open a Detoure physical shop on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, California.

Influencers sustain the inventory as they earn 25 to 70-percent commissions from the sale of their gifted clothes and other personal products. The now profitable Detoure employs six people and generated nearly $600,000 in sales in 2025.

Meanwhile, Jack Schlossberg, a 33-year-old Democratic candidate in New York’s 12th congressional district in the November mid-term elections, has revealed his skeleton in the closet to CBS News.

He keeps a dressing robe and a hat belonging to the late former US president John F. Kennedy (JFK), his grandfather.

The son of Caroline Kennedy, JFK and Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy Onassis’s daughter, puts the robe and hat on a skeleton.

“I wanted to study and visualize posture on my bones,” Schlossberg said, explaining the purpose of the skeleton clad in JFK’s robe and hat, according to CBS News.

“I had a back injury and I had to kind of relearn how to walk and stand up straight,” added Schlossberg, who uses the skeleton as a posture guide.