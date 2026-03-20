‘Sisa’: A critical take on ‘American’ Philippines

The movie is cunning not only through the transplantation of Jose Rizal’s character Sisa from the Spanish to American periods, but also in ambiguously presenting colonial control and the power to subdue.

It is also straightforward particularly in the opening lines that what happened during the Philippine-American War was not consequential but outright, systematic cleansing.

Lead actress Hilda Coronel’s character of being a “lunatic” Filipino spy is superb, giving justice to the duality of her character. She fought for the ideals and values of the Filipino revolutionaries through undercover work but was left to act and lead when these ideals failed.

Impressive, too, are the innocent, compromised character of Leonor (Jenica Garcia), the very naïve, exploited role of Nena (Angeli Nicole Sanoy), and the stiff upper lipped-disposition of Delia (Eugene Domingo).

These characters, plus the antagonists, present an era when there was uncertainty as well as internal, societal and national tribulations. This period in Philippine history continues to provoke the country long after independence was achieved.

Highly commendable, Sisa is a censorious interpretation of historic events based on research, the understanding of human behavior and the collective power to achieve a particular goal.

It likewise puts women at the forefront of struggle which, in a way, empowers “Inang Bayan” (Motherland) in general.