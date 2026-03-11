Review: The madness and mayhem of ‘Sisa’

Say farewell to Tetchie Agbayani’s portrayal of the impoverished woman gone mad in the six-episode television miniseries which was shown on television in 1993, directed by another National Artist for Film, Eddie Romero.

And yes, my dear millennials and Gen Zs, Hilda Koronel’s Sisa is not like Andrea Torres’ scintillating interpretation of the character in Zig Dulay’s Maria Clara at Ibarra which was a primetime TV sensation four years ago.

The reason for the madness of Sisa in this historical drama is darker, deeper, fueled by anger, charged by revenge, and the be all and end all, the comeuppance of the oppressors.