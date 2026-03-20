Security for Eid’l Fitr rites boosted

“Our security plan is in place to give our Muslim brothers peace of mind on this important and sacred occasion. Our personnel on the ground are ready to assist,” Nartatez said.

“Our priority is the safety of all Filipino citizens. We will deploy police units in key areas, coordinate with local leaders, and ensure peace during Eid prayers,” he added.

Eid’l Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, a month of fasting and reflection observed by Filipino Muslims. Moon sighting reports confirmed the date of the celebration.

Large congregational prayers are traditionally held in mosques and open grounds, making crowd and traffic management essential.

“We have traffic and crowd management plans in place, especially near major mosques. We encourage everyone to follow traffic rules to avoid inconvenience. Quick response teams and medical units will be on standby. We will respond immediately to any incident to ensure public safety,” Nartatez said.

The PNP will coordinate closely with local government units and Muslim leaders to ensure a smooth observance of the holiday.

“The entire PNP joins you in gratitude and in marking the end of Ramadan. Let us continue working together for peace. We wish you a solemn and joyous celebration. Eid Mubarak!” he added.