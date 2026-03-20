SEC rebuilding trust, one reform at a time

The Commission continues to evaluate what needs to be done, act on what is necessary, and move forward with purpose and resolve.

First, the SEC confronts a longstanding perception problem. Financial inclusion has, at times, been overshadowed by concerns of entrenched interests and regulatory capture. Whether these perceptions are entirely fair is secondary. What matters is that they persist and erode confidence in the market. Where trust is fragile, the burden lies with the regulator to restore it.

The Commission recognizes that credibility cannot be demanded. It must be demonstrated.

This is why enforcement has taken center stage. Recent actions, including the filing of cases for market manipulation and other securities violations, underscore a renewed institutional resolve to hold wrongdoers accountable. These are not isolated incidents but part of a broader effort to reinforce the rule of law in the capital markets.

The message is clear. No participant is beyond regulatory reach. Compliance is not optional, and misconduct will be met with firm and decisive consequences.

Second, the Commission has adopted a more developmental approach to regulation. It is no longer confined to reacting to violations after the fact. It is increasingly focused on anticipating risks and strengthening the systems that prevent abuse. This shift reflects a more modern understanding of regulation, one that is proactive rather than purely corrective.

Central to this effort is the strengthening of corporate governance. The SEC has advanced long overdue reforms, including the imposition of term limits on independent directors.

Independence, to be meaningful, cannot be indefinite. Term limits are intended to prevent board entrenchment, promote fresh perspectives and ensure that independent directors remain effective stewards of shareholder interests. These reforms are not merely procedural adjustments. They are essential safeguards that reinforce accountability at the highest levels of corporate leadership.

Such measures are not without resistance. Reform, by its nature, disrupts established practices. Yet the Commission has made clear that the objective is not comfort but progress.

Third, the SEC recognizes that effective regulation cannot operate in isolation. Market integrity is a shared responsibility. Regulators, market participants, and the investing public must work in alignment to uphold standards and promote transparency. A whole-of-nation approach is essential to building a resilient and trustworthy financial system.

There will be calls for discipline and, at times, difficult adjustments. Short-term challenges may arise, but these are necessary investments in long-term stability. Strong markets are built not on convenience but on accountability.

The path forward is neither quick nor easy. But it is necessary.

Reforms anchored on integrity, enforcement grounded in fairness, and cooperation driven by shared purpose are the foundations upon which lasting trust is built. In the end, trust remains the most valuable currency any market can have, and one the SEC is committed to restoring and protecting.