SEC’s push towards digitalization

The pandemic did not just disrupt government service. It exposed, in real time, which processes were truly resilient and which still depended on physical presence. In 2020, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) managed to keep core services running under mobility restrictions, but the experience surfaced a hard truth: a system can be “online” and still fall short if applicants must appear in person for payments, hard copy submissions, or document pickup.

That time became a turning point. The SEC accelerated its digital transformation so transactions could be completed end-to-end, remotely and reliably.

This shift also aligns with the direction set by the Ease of Doing Business Act (Republic Act 11032) which pushes agencies to simplify procedures and harness technology so government services become faster, more predictable, and less burdensome to the public. In plain terms, digitalization is not a buzzword — it is a service standard.

What makes the SEC’s transformation notable is that it is not a single platform but a linked toolkit that supports the full corporate life cycle: creating an entity, updating records, meeting reportorial obligations, and strengthening transparency. The following is a practical tour of key platforms illustrating how the SEC has translated policy into functioning systems.

eSECURE: The digital passport

Digital systems break down when identity and access are fragmented. The SEC addressed this through the Electronic SEC Universal Registration Environment (eSECURE), a unified access point for SEC online services.

Commonly described as the SEC’s “digital passport,” eSECURE allows users to manage their SEC transactions through a single account. It is the foundation layer: if services are moving online, the Commission needs a reliable way to link users to filings, actions, and responsibilities.

eSPARC: The main registration portal

At the front end of corporate registration sits the Electronic Simplified Processing of Application for Registration of Company (eSPARC), the SEC’s online platform for company registration. The value of eSPARC goes beyond convenience. It standardizes steps, reduces avoidable errors, and makes the registration workflow more trackable for both applicants and the Commission.

SEC ZERO’s Regular Processing and OneSEC: Paperless registration, two lanes

Within the eSPARC ecosystem sits the SEC Zuper Easy Registration Online (SEC ZERO), the SEC’s paperless registration mode. SEC ZERO removes the traditional dependence on wet signatures, notarization, and physical submission by pairing registration with electronic authentication and digital issuance.

The first is Regular Processing, which covers One Person Corporations (OPC), regular corporations with two to fifteen incorporators, and all Filipino or corporations with foreign equity processed under the Regular with ZERO Processing mode.

The second is the One-day Submission and E-registration of Companies (OneSEC), a faster processing track available to all Filipino Domestic Stock Corporations that qualify, designed to shorten turnaround times and reduce friction for entrepreneurs and small businesses.

In short, SEC ZERO is the paperless registration framework, and OneSEC is the expedited lane within it for qualifying applicants. Both tracks pursue the same policy outcome: fewer steps, less physical contact, and faster issuance without sacrificing process integrity.

eSAP: electronic authentication in SEC workflows

A fully digital registration process requires a workable substitute for traditional wet signatures and notarization. This is where the Electronic Submission Authentication Portal (eSAP) comes in. eSAP supports the electronic authentication of SEC-required documents as part of the Commission’s digital workflows, functioning in effect as the “sign-and-confirm” step that allows a paperless transaction to move forward under SEC rules. Note that all incorporators and company officers must also create and credential their individual eSECURE accounts for the digital authentication of the registration documents.

eAMEND: bringing amendments online

Registration is not the end of compliance. Companies evolve: names change, addresses shift, corporate terms are extended, and governing documents are amended. The Electronic Application for Modification of Entity Data (eAMEND) is the SEC’s online portal for such changes, supporting the acceptance, processing, approval for payment, and issuance of outputs for amendment transactions. The goal is not to digitize paperwork for its own sake, but to shorten turnaround cycles and reduce the need for repeated physical back-and-forth.

eFAST: reportorial compliance at scale

If there is one area where digitalization matters most for both the SEC and the regulated community, it is periodic compliance. The Electronic Filing and Submission Tool (eFAST) is the SEC’s platform for reportorial submissions, including required filings such as the Audited Financial Statements (AFS) and the General Information Sheet (GIS). For corporations, eFAST is the compliance backbone: a consistent facility for submission and tracking that supports more orderly and predictable filing seasons.

HARBOR: beneficial ownership, centralized

Digitalization is not only about speed. It is also about integrity and transparency.

The SEC’s Hierarchical and Applicable Relations and Beneficial Ownership Registry (HARBOR) is a clear example. HARBOR is a centralized, web-based registry for the collection, maintenance, and analysis of beneficial ownership information. Significantly, the SEC decoupled beneficial ownership disclosure from the GIS: starting 30 January 2026, beneficial ownership information required to be disclosed must be submitted through HARBOR rather than embedded in the GIS.

The move reflects a deliberate policy choice to treat ownership transparency as a dedicated compliance obligation, not a footnote in a general filing.

Digitalization as governance, not just convenience

The broader point is this: the SEC is not simply replacing counters with websites. It is building end-to-end systems designed to reduce friction for legitimate businesses and reduce cover for bad actors. Compliance becomes easier to complete correctly, evasion becomes harder to conceal.

The steady rollout of new platforms and enhancements signals a continuing effort, not a one-time shift, to make company registration, compliance submissions, and investor protection tools more reliable, more accessible, and more responsive to how business is actually conducted today.