School for future ninjas: Edo Wonderland, Nikko, Japan

At the theme park, children can “cosplay” but in the traditional way. Instead of costume-playing their favorite Japanese anime characters, they are invited to portray a traditional Japanese character from the country’s past — as samurai, ninja, even as imperial royalty.

After dressing up in traditional Japanese costumes, children then are invited to enroll either at the ninja or the samurai school — to be taught by real, modern-day ninjas and samurai!

While the more intimate samurai school only takes in a few students in a dojo, the ninja school accepts as many kids to enroll and the crash course takes the students all over the park — not only confined in a dojo.

According to research, during the peaceful Edo period (1603 to 1868), ninjas or shinobi are employed by the shogunate and daimyo (feudal lords) either to serve as battlefield combatants or as multi-weapon martial arts specialists involved in security, espionage or intelligence gathering and preventing uprisings.

At Edo Wonderland, ninjas wear their traditional black overalls with their faces covered except for the eyes. They also wear jika-tabi, traditional split-toe footwear where there is a compartment separating the big toe for better balance, grip and overall look.