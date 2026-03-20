Record-breaking heat wave grips western U.S.

An extreme heat advisory was in place for swathes of southern California and Arizona, with forecasters warning of dangerous effects on local populations.

“We are seeing temperatures that are much, much warmer than normal,” National Weather Service meteorologist Rose Schoenfeld told Agence France-Presse.

“It’s also the first major heat wave of this year... occurring after periods of cooler temperatures. So the population has not gotten used to these temperatures yet.”

Schoenfeld said anyone spending time outside was at risk of heat stroke, with experts warning people to seek out air conditioned rooms and drink plenty of fluids.

The last 11 years have been the hottest in recorded history around the planet.

Scientists say there is overwhelming evidence that heat waves such as the one pummeling the western US are a clear marker of global warming, a process driven chiefly by humanity’s unchecked burning of fossil fuels.

Schoenfeld said temperatures in parts of southern California were up to 35F (20C) higher than normal for this time of year.

“We are likely to continue to break daily calendar day records, as well as some areas all-time records,” she said.

With the northern hemisphere still technically in winter until 20 March — the first day of astronomical spring — the soaring temperatures were wreaking havoc on wildlife.

Many plants and trees are already blooming, and vegetation is growing at a fantastic clip, fueled by heavy rains in December and January.

Terry Salas, who was out and about in Los Angeles on Thursday, told AFP the climate across the US in recent weeks had been crazy.

“This is very unusual. We’re still in winter,” she said. “But this is global warming. The East Coast is just tornadoes and snow, and here we are, we’re sizzling.”

“We’re having summer temperatures that we never, ever had in March.”