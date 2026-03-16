Hunkering down

From impoverished communities in remote towns to those in modern cities, these twin issues are significantly impacting daily livelihoods. Many are beginning to wonder whether corruption, rather than market forces, drives inflation.

The latest Pulse Asia Ulat sa Bayan survey has confirmed that inflation and government corruption are the top national concerns of Filipinos in the first quarter of 2026.

The survey revealed that 59 percent of Filipinos want the government to address and control inflation, reflecting their deep concern over rising prices. Conversely, 47 percent want action taken against rampant graft and corruption.

Inflation is not just an economic term; it represents the harsh reality faced by families across the archipelago as they struggle to put food on the table. As prices soar, the working class bears the brunt, watching their hard-earned wages disappear faster than they can be earned.

Inaction on inflation control has left many feeling disillusioned and betrayed, particularly as they navigate the escalating costs of living.

Equally alarming is the widespread demand to combat corruption within the government. The flood control project scandal has demonstrated how greed can cost lives.

Filipinos are fed up with the plunder of public funds, with 47 percent of respondents highlighting corruption and the lack of accountability that allows graft to thrive. Corruption not only erodes public trust but also stunts economic growth.

There were also critical areas in the survey that demand urgent attention: jobs creation, poverty reduction, and the fight against illegal drugs. Only 36 percent of respondents ranked workers’ pay as a priority, while 21 percent emphasized the need for efforts to reduce poverty and create jobs.

Clearly, the aspirations for a better life, characterized by stable employment and equitable wages, are closely linked to the fight against corruption and inflation.

The discontent is palpable. A staggering 73 percent of Filipino adults criticized the administration’s performance in managing inflation, poverty and drug-related issues. The disconnect between the government’s agenda and the people’s pressing concerns raises serious questions about leadership accountability.

One positive note from the survey is the administration’s efforts to protect overseas Filipino workers, with 53 percent expressing satisfaction. While it is encouraging to see some successes, we must ask ourselves: Can we celebrate partial victories while other critical areas remain neglected?

The government’s decision to implement a four-day workweek is a positive development. The Covid-19 pandemic has shown that working from home can be effective and yield results comparable to those in a traditional workplace.

As the war in Iran continues and violence spills over into other nations, more Filipinos will certainly suffer from the oil crisis. We should brace for the worst.

Many will go to bed feeling anxious about what tomorrow will bring.

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