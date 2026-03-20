PNVF: Let’s iron out kinks

PNVF president Tonyboy Liao said the volleyball association is willing to sit down and talk to the players regarding their concerns, including the controversial proposed Alas Pilipinas draft.

“We’re open anytime if they want to sit down (and talk). We’re open, we can always set up a meeting, sit down with us,” Liao said.

Alas women’s team skipper Jia Morado-De Guzman went to social media to call out the federation on the state of the national squad.

The playmaker has also expressed dismay for allegedly putting the players in a situation where they must choose between donning the national colors and their professional careers.

Liao said the PNVF will have all its channels open for a dialogue.

“If they want to, let’s say, Jia is the captain, she can lead the team. If you want to talk with us, fine, let’s talk. Let’s sit down,” he said.

The PNVF is also looking to settle financial obligations left by the previous administration including the unpaid salaries and bonuses of sacked Alas women’s former coach Brazilian Jorge De Brito.

PNVF executive director Dr. Ireneo “Iby” Bautista revealed that the new leadership, which came in November last year, is dealing with the financial mess left by the previous administration.

Discrepancies in the PNVF financial records have been discovered — from incomplete financial statements since 2023, receipts missing and unaccounted transactions, to unliquidated finances and use of funds intended for other programs.

“We actually had to request suppliers (who dealt with the past administration) to give us more time to settle our obligations,” Bautista said.

Bautista pointed out that these financial issues contributed to the delayed payments to coaches and players.

“One of the reasons for the delayed salaries is the late liquidations. Six months have passed and yet it’s not yet finished,” he explained.