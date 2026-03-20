PNP allays fears of theft, robbery spike amid rising prices

“We have intensified foot and mobile patrols, especially in high-risk areas like markets, transport hubs, and commercial districts. Hindi lang reactive ang PNP, we are preventive. Gumagamit tayo ng data analytics to identify hotspots at doon natin dinadagdagan ang deployment ng kapulisan,” he added.

The PNP has also increased the presence of uniformed personnel in public markets, transport terminals and shopping areas, while random checkpoints and mobile patrols have been deployed in strategic locations during peak hours.

Nartatez said police continue to coordinate with local government units and community leaders to improve monitoring and response on the ground.

“Be rest assured that the PNP is fully prepared and on top of the situation. Wala pong dapat ikabahala, pero manatili tayong mapagmatyag. Ang kooperasyon ng bawat isa ay mahalaga para mapanatiling ligtas ang ating mga komunidad,” he said.