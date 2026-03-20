PNP allays fears of theft, robbery spike amid rising prices

The Philippine National Police on Friday sought to ease concerns that rising prices of basic goods could lead to more robbery and theft cases, saying preventive measures are already in place to keep crimes against property in check.
PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the police force had prepared for possible worst-case scenarios even before inflation became a major public concern.
“We believe that the present economic challenge will not spiral out of control in terms of peace and order. That is not in our blood as Filipinos. But the PNP’s security plan and personnel training are always geared towards worse-case scenarios,” Nartatez said.
He said the PNP has intensified foot and mobile patrols, particularly in high-risk areas such as markets, transport hubs and commercial districts.
“We have intensified foot and mobile patrols, especially in high-risk areas like markets, transport hubs, and commercial districts. Hindi lang reactive ang PNP, we are preventive. Gumagamit tayo ng data analytics to identify hotspots at doon natin dinadagdagan ang deployment ng kapulisan,” he added.
The PNP has also increased the presence of uniformed personnel in public markets, transport terminals and shopping areas, while random checkpoints and mobile patrols have been deployed in strategic locations during peak hours.
Nartatez said police continue to coordinate with local government units and community leaders to improve monitoring and response on the ground.
“Be rest assured that the PNP is fully prepared and on top of the situation. Wala pong dapat ikabahala, pero manatili tayong mapagmatyag. Ang kooperasyon ng bawat isa ay mahalaga para mapanatiling ligtas ang ating mga komunidad,” he said.