PMA begins demolition of Barrio Barracks for new facility

The Philippine Military Academy has begun the demolition of its historic Barrio Barracks to make way for a new facility aimed at supporting the institution’s expansion and modernization.
In a statement on Friday, the PMA said a ceremonial demolition was held on 18 March 2026 at Fort Del Pilar as part of its infrastructure development plan.
PMA Superintendent Vice Admiral Caesar Bernard Valencia said the Barrio Barracks played a significant role in shaping generations of cadets.
“For many years, the barrio barracks formed part of the lived experience of cadet life. It was a place associated with discipline, transition, endurance, and the early formation of military character,” Valencia said.
He said the site will be developed into the Henry Sy Sr. Hall, a modern facility designed to accommodate a broader range of academic and training activities.
The project forms part of the Academy’s Growth Plan, which targets an expanded cadet population of at least 2,000.
Valencia said the new facility reflects PMA’s efforts to align its infrastructure with evolving demands in military education and a more complex security environment.
The Barrio Barracks, long considered the first home of cadets following reception rites, served as a training ground where plebes learned discipline and resilience.
While the structure is being replaced, PMA said its legacy remains embedded in the institution’s history and in the officers it has produced.