PMA begins demolition of Barrio Barracks for new facility

He said the site will be developed into the Henry Sy Sr. Hall, a modern facility designed to accommodate a broader range of academic and training activities.

The project forms part of the Academy’s Growth Plan, which targets an expanded cadet population of at least 2,000.

Valencia said the new facility reflects PMA’s efforts to align its infrastructure with evolving demands in military education and a more complex security environment.

The Barrio Barracks, long considered the first home of cadets following reception rites, served as a training ground where plebes learned discipline and resilience.

While the structure is being replaced, PMA said its legacy remains embedded in the institution’s history and in the officers it has produced.