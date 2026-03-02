PMA launches online apps for 2031

The Philippine Military Academy (PMA) officially launched the PMA Online Cadet Application System for candidates of the PMA Class of 2031. Interested applicants can access the system at https://admission.pma.edu.ph

Qualifications for admission

Applicants must be a natural-born or naturalized Filipino citizen, physically fit, and of good moral character. They should have never been married, not be pregnant, and have no legal obligation to support children. Applicants must be a high school graduate (Grade 12) with a general average of at least 85 percent, have no administrative or criminal cases, and must pass the PMA Entrance Examination. The minimum height requirement is 5 feet for both males and females, and applicants must be between 17 and 22 years old on the day of admission.

Requirements for online application

Applicants need a computer or mobile device with internet access, a valid working email account, and scanned copies of their PSA birth certificate and Form 137/138 (with at least 85 percent GWA) in JPEG format. All pages must be saved as a single file and uploaded to the PMA Online Cadet Application System.

For inquiries, applicants may call (0945) 351-9757, follow the official Philippine Military Academy Facebook page, or visit https://www.pma.edu.ph for updates.