Pinoys warned vs fake repatriation schemes

“Please be advised that legitimate repatriation assistance from the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and MWO is processed only through official channels,” it said.

The MWO urged OFWs to verify information by visiting the official website and social media pages of the DMW and MWO-Dubai.

It also advised migrant workers to avoid transacting with unauthorized individuals, agents, or social media accounts claiming to facilitate repatriation services, and to refrain from sharing personal information or sending money to unverified sources.

The MWO said repatriation requests may be filed directly through MWO-Dubai via its official hotlines and email addresses.

“The requirements to be repatriation-ready are available on the MWO website and official Facebook page,” it added.

Review guidelines

The MWO also urged OFWs to review official guidelines carefully and communicate only through official channels for assistance or inquiries.

“Stay alert and help us combat scams by reporting suspicious activities to MWO-Dubai immediately,” it added.

The DMW on Thursday reported the repatriation of 387 Filipinos amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Seventy OFWs and their dependents arrived via two separate flights from Qatar and Kuwait, while a third chartered flight brought home 317 Filipinos from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The government assured returning Filipinos that assistance and support are readily available until they are reunited with their families.

Disembarking from the Dubai flight were 153 OFWs, 114 dependents and 50 stranded Filipino passengers who opted to return home due to the ongoing crisis.

Returning OFWs will receive support under the government’s reintegration program, including job fairs, livelihood assistance and reskilling initiatives, on top of psychosocial, financial and medical assistance, the DMW said.