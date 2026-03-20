MWO warns OFWs vs repatriation scam

"Please be advised that legitimate repatriation assistance from the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and MWO is processed only through official channels," it said.

The MWO encouraged OFWs to verify information by visiting the official website and social media pages of the DMW and MWO-Duba.

It also advised migrant workers to avoid transacting with unauthorized individuals, agents, or social media accounts claiming to facilitate repatriation services, and refrain from sharing personal information or sending money to unverified sources.

The MWO noted that repatriation requests from OFWs may be applied for directly through MWO-Dubai via its official hotlines and email addresses.

"The requirements for repatriation to be repatriation ready is available on the MWO website and official Facebook page," it added.

The MWO also urged OFWs to carefully review the official guidelines and to communicate only through its official channels for any assistance or inquiries.

"Stay alert and help us combat scams by reporting suspicious activities to MWO-Dubai immediately," it added.