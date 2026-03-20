Pasay cops seize defaced firearm

Officers from Sub-station 4 were conducting a patrol when they spotted a red Kia Picanto illegally parked and obstructing traffic. When officers asked the driver for his license and vehicle documents, he was unable to provide them. Police also noted the vehicle had no key in the ignition.

While the suspect searched his belongings for identification, an officer noticed the grip of a firearm protruding from his sling bag. The man eventually surrendered the weapon, police said.

Authorities seized a .38-caliber revolver with a defaced serial number and three rounds of live ammunition. They also impounded the car, which lacked proper registration.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of violating the Comprehensive Law on Firearms and Ammunition Act. He was taken to Pasay City General Hospital for a medical examination before being booked for documentation.

The firearm will undergo ballistic testing at the Southern Police District Forensic Unit, while the vehicle will be verified with the Land Transportation Office. The case is being referred to the Pasay City Prosecutor’s Office for the filing of formal charges.