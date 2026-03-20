Illegal firearm seized from gang member in Pasay

Seized from the suspect were one caliber .38 revolver with a defaced serial number loaded with three live rounds of ammunition, a red Kia Picanto without proper registration documents, and a light gray sling bag.

The suspect was immediately placed under arrest for violation of Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Law on Firearms and Ammunition Act of 2013, and was informed of his constitutional rights.

Following his arrest, the suspect was brought to Pasay City General Hospital for medical examination before being taken to Sub-station 4 for documentation.

The confiscated firearm and ammunition will undergo ballistic examination at the Southern Police District Forensic Unit, while the recovered vehicle will be subjected to verification with the Land Transportation Office.

The case will be referred to the Investigation and Detective Management Section for further investigation and the filing of appropriate charges before the Pasay City Prosecutor's Office.