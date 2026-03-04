PRO3 ramps up fight vs online child sexual abuse with tech, community drive

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — The Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) is intensifying its campaign against Online Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of Children (OSAEC) by combining community engagement with the use of advanced cyber-tracking technology.

The initiative supports the nationwide drive of Philippine National Police chief Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. to strengthen efforts against digital crimes targeting minors.

PRO3 Regional Director PBGEN Jess B. Mendez said the strategy focuses on both enforcement and community empowerment to better protect children across Central Luzon.

“Digital predators don’t just operate online — they target families and schools where children live and learn. We’re bringing our work to the ground while using cutting-edge tools to track them where they hide,” Mendez said.

According to Mendez, the regional police office has deployed new cyber-monitoring systems designed to detect suspicious online activity and map exploitation networks in the region.

Authorities are also mobilizing cyber-trained officers to conduct awareness workshops in schools and barangays across Bulacan, Pampanga and other provinces.

The sessions aim to educate parents, teachers and students on how to identify potential online threats and properly report them to authorities.

PRO3 is also coordinating with local government units to establish dedicated provincial hotlines directly connected to cyber-investigation teams.

The regional office is working closely with the Anti-Cybercrime Group and Women and Children Protection Desks to ensure faster investigation and filing of cases.

Mendez said the campaign forms part of the PNP Focused Agenda and aims to file at least 50 OSAEC cases during the first quarter of 2026.