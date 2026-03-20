Marcos calls for unity, peace as Ramadan concludes‎

The national government joined the Muslim community Friday in celebrating Eid’l Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan with a renewed call for unity, faith and peace.

Special Assistant to the President Anton Lagdameo Jr. conveyed President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s message of solidarity to the Bangsamoro and Muslim communities nationwide.

Lagdameo highlighted the resilience and devotion of the Muslim Ummah, noting that the discipline and sacrifice shown during Ramadan serve as an inspiration for all Filipinos.

“Eid’l Fitr reminds us that beyond our differences, we are one nation guided by faith, respect and a shared vision for peace,” Lagdameo said. “May the spirit of Ramadan strengthen our unity and commitment to uplift every Filipino.”

He urged communities to continue working together to promote development and mutual respect, particularly in regions striving for long-term stability.

In an earlier statement, the President stressed the importance of compassion and spiritual reflection. He cited that the lessons of the fast should guide the country in building a more inclusive and harmonious nation.

Marcos underscored that the holiday is not only a celebration but also a reminder of the shared responsibility to foster understanding among different cultures and faiths across the Philippines.

Eid’l Fitr, one of the most significant holidays in Islam, symbolizes gratitude and generosity as Muslims mark the end of a month of prayer and reflection.