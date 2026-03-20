HONOR X8d lands as your stylish, all-day upgrade

The HONOR X8d also introduces smarter features, including an upgraded AI button that allows users to access AI Recognition through a long press, offering a quick tool for productivity and daily tasks.

For photography, the device is equipped with a 108MP ultra-clear camera, with multi-focal portrait options and up to 3x lossless zoom, allowing users to capture detailed and vibrant images.

Despite its slim design, the device offers durability with up to two-meter drop protection and an IP65 water resistance rating.

It also features a 3000-nit AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3840Hz PWM dimming, providing a bright and smooth viewing experience even under strong lighting conditions.

The HONOR X8d comes with 512GB of storage and up to 16GB equivalent RAM, supporting multitasking and storage-heavy use. It is also equipped with dual stereo speakers with enhanced volume output.

The device is available in light blue, black velvet and grey velvet, priced at P15,999, with buy now, pay later options offered in stores and online.