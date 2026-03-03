Hitachi Vantara tops high-end storage race

Hitachi Vantara has ranked first in high-end external OEM storage systems by vendor revenue in Asia Pacific excluding Japan for the third quarter of calendar year 2025, according to the IDC Worldwide Quarterly Enterprise Storage Systems Tracker released in December 2025.

The data storage and hybrid cloud infrastructure subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd. led the segment across key regional markets including Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia and Korea.

The ranking reflects strong enterprise demand for high-performance and resilient storage systems that support mission-critical operations, particularly as organizations modernize infrastructure to handle AI workloads and hybrid cloud environments.

“Being recognized as the No. 1 high-end storage provider in APeJ is a testament to the deep trust our customers place in Hitachi Vantara to power their most critical workloads,” said Wendy Koh, vice president of sales for Asia Pacific at Hitachi Vantara.

She added that enterprises are increasingly prioritizing infrastructure that can sustain AI-driven operations without compromising security or uptime.

High-end external OEM storage systems are typically deployed in industries where downtime carries significant financial and operational risk, including banking, government and telecommunications. Hitachi Vantara said its portfolio is built to support always-on environments and complex data stacks.

The company also pointed to its cyber resilience features as a differentiator. Its systems incorporate a multi-layered defense strategy that includes immutable snapshots, AI-driven ransomware detection, encryption and hardware-based immutability. The platform also supports rapid data recovery to minimize business disruption.

Supporting its market position is the recent launch of Virtual Storage Platform One Block High End, an all-flash NVMe system designed for large-scale, performance-intensive workloads. The platform targets enterprises moving from AI pilot projects to full-scale production, where storage density and speed become critical.