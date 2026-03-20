Go backs promotions of 57 top AFP execs

Addressing Col. Juvegleen Escandor, chief of the Promotion Division of OJ1, Go asked about the official criteria used in promoting officers to the rank of colonel.

Go began by stating the context for his question: “During the time of former President Duterte, our office was truly open to grievances, complaints, and anything that could help the entire organization... For the public to understand clearly, someone relayed to us that a lieutenant colonel was not included in the promotion.”

He then asked, “What are your official criteria for promotion to the rank of colonel, and how do you weigh the qualitative rating score, accomplishments, position, results of the physical fitness test, and the requirement of occupying an O6 position? Should it be O6?”

Col. Escandor explained that promotions follow a structured point system based on an officer’s quantitative and qualitative ratings accumulated throughout their military career.

Ratings based

“The qualifications, sir, we have the quantitative and qualitative ratings. These are point systems that you acquire from your assignment from your second lieutenant up to becoming a lieutenant colonel. Every assignment, every award, every schooling, sir, has corresponding points,” Escandor said.

He added that the point system differs slightly among the Army, Navy and Air Force but follows a standardized framework within the AFP. Once officers reach the rank of lieutenant colonel and are considered for promotion to colonel, their accumulated points and performance are evaluated during the promotion cycle.

Following the discussion, Go congratulated the newly promoted officials and acknowledged their dedication to national service.

Go also urged the officers to continue placing the welfare of the Filipino people at the center of their duties.

“I call on each and every one of you to always place the interests of our people above all else. In every decision you make, in every command you give, and in every task entrusted to you, may the welfare of the Filipino nation remain your highest consideration.”

The senator also recalled how former President Rodrigo Duterte prioritized the welfare of uniformed personnel, particularly through efforts to increase their salaries.