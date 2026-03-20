Go to newly promoted AFP officers: Prioritize Filipinos

He also asked how the Armed Forces evaluates factors such as performance, accomplishments, physical fitness and position requirements in the promotion process.

Col. Juvegleen Escandor, chief of the Promotion Division of OJ1, said promotions follow a structured system based on both quantitative and qualitative ratings accumulated throughout an officer’s career.

“The qualifications sir, we have the quantitative and qualitative ratings. These are point systems that you acquire from your assignment from your Second Lieutenant up to you becoming a Lieutenant Colonel. Every assignment, every award, every schooling sir, may corresponding points siya,” Escandor said.

Escandor added that while there are slight variations across the Army, Navy and Air Force, the framework remains standardized within the AFP.

Go later congratulated the promoted officers, recognizing their service in safeguarding national security and responding to various challenges.

“Mr. Chair, each appointment we consider today tells a story of service—service rendered not for recognition but for duty and love of country. These officers have devoted the better part of their lives to the defense of our nation,” he said.

The senator also reminded the officers to keep the public interest at the center of their duties.

“I call on each and every one of you to always place the interests of our people above all else. In every decision you make, in every command you give, and in every task entrusted to you, may the welfare of the Filipino nation remain your highest consideration.”

Go also cited efforts during the Duterte administration to increase the salaries of uniformed personnel, emphasizing the importance of supporting those in service.

He concluded by urging the Armed Forces to remain committed to protecting the country and serving the Filipino people.