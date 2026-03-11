Pauline’s relentless pursuit

“Change in preparation during the offseason wasn’t drastic golf or strength wise, but I definitely spent more time surrounding myself with great people — family, friends. Spiritually, I think that helped a lot,” she said. “I’m still learning along the way, but my perspective on everything has definitely shifted — maybe a bit more mature.”

Going into that tournament, she didn’t carry a detailed game plan.

“I didn’t come in with any big plan. Just wanted to get my body moving the way my coach and I wanted. Focused on that, and everything else seemed to fall into place,” she explained.

Her goals for the season are simple on paper but hard to live out week after week.

“I just want to keep showing up, healthy both mentally and physically, each week. I’ll do my very best at every event,” she said.

More than her own results, she keeps coming back to the idea of seeing more Filipinas on the same stage. Del Rosario, who once made history as the first Filipina to win on the Taiwan LPGA Tour, now finds herself urging others to test their games abroad the way she did after dominating the local LPGT circuit.