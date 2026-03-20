FL thanks Singapore for getting OFWs out

According to the Department of Migrant Workers, the Philippine Consulate General and the Singapore Consulate General in Jeddah coordinated efforts to help the OFWs secure seats on the Singapore-organized repatriation flight.

“What may seem like a simple gesture meant the world to those who had been waiting, hoping, and praying to come home. This is the true spirit of friendship between nations — one that is felt not just in words, but in acts of compassion. Maraming salamat!” the First Lady said.

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Upon their arrival in Singapore, the Migrant Workers Office and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, with the Philippine Embassy in Singapore, provided financial assistance to the OFWs and helped them secure their onward flights to Manila, the DMW said.

The Department of Foreign Affairs thanked the Singaporean government for its support and the kindness it showed, noting that the assistance reflected the spirit of solidarity of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.