Singapore assists in evacuation of 24 Filipino workers from Saudi Arabia

The Singaporean government assisted the Philippines in evacuating 24 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from Saudi Arabia after deploying a military aircraft to bring home its nationals affected by airline disruptions caused by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
In a statement released on Saturday, Singapore Ambassador to the Philippines Constance See said the Republic of Singapore Air Force dispatched an A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport aircraft on March 12 to repatriate Singaporeans stranded in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
After prioritizing Singaporean citizens and their families, remaining seats were offered to nationals of other countries, including 24 Filipinos, she said.
The aircraft arrived in Singapore on March 13 at around 5:59 a.m.
See said the evacuation was carried out in coordination with the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Philippine Consulate General in Jeddah to facilitate the departure of the Filipino workers.
The Philippine government has been conducting repatriation operations to assist Filipinos in the Middle East amid regional tensions and disruptions to commercial flights.
See said the Singapore-led flight complemented the Philippines’ ongoing repatriation efforts.
She described the move as an example of solidarity among Southeast Asian nations under the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
“Neighbors helping neighbors in difficult moments,” See said, noting that ASEAN member states have also assisted Singaporeans in returning home during past crises.
She added that Singapore was pleased to help the Filipino workers begin their journey home, emphasizing that the priority was ensuring their safe return to their families.