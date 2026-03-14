Singapore assists in evacuation of 24 Filipino workers from Saudi Arabia

The aircraft arrived in Singapore on March 13 at around 5:59 a.m.

See said the evacuation was carried out in coordination with the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Philippine Consulate General in Jeddah to facilitate the departure of the Filipino workers.

The Philippine government has been conducting repatriation operations to assist Filipinos in the Middle East amid regional tensions and disruptions to commercial flights.

See said the Singapore-led flight complemented the Philippines’ ongoing repatriation efforts.

She described the move as an example of solidarity among Southeast Asian nations under the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

“Neighbors helping neighbors in difficult moments,” See said, noting that ASEAN member states have also assisted Singaporeans in returning home during past crises.

She added that Singapore was pleased to help the Filipino workers begin their journey home, emphasizing that the priority was ensuring their safe return to their families.