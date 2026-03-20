DBM: P21-B subsidy not fresh funds

Fresh doubts clouded the order of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to release P21.47 billion to sustain infrastructure projects, protect jobs, and cushion Filipinos from rising global economic pressures, including surging oil prices, prompting the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to clarify that the funds are not new but part of unprogrammed expenditures under the 2025 General Appropriations Act.

Under the directive, the DBM will release various allocations, including P2.49 billion for the Department of Transportation to fund its Fuel Subsidy Program, which aims to provide direct relief to drivers and operators grappling with higher fuel costs.