DBM: P21-B subsidy not fresh funds

Fresh doubts clouded the order of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to release P21.47 billion to sustain infrastructure projects, protect jobs, and cushion Filipinos from rising global economic pressures, including surging oil prices, prompting the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to clarify that the funds are not new but part of unprogrammed expenditures under the 2025 General Appropriations Act.
Under the directive, the DBM will release various allocations, including P2.49 billion for the Department of Transportation to fund its Fuel Subsidy Program, which aims to provide direct relief to drivers and operators grappling with higher fuel costs.
“As global oil prices climb, the subsidy helps drivers stay on the road without passing on the full burden to commuters — keeping fares stable and transportation accessible to millions of Filipinos,” DBM Acting Secretary Rolando Toledo said.
P18.6-B to DPWH
Meanwhile, P18.65 billion was released to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to sustain infrastructure projects nationwide, ensuring continued employment, safer roads, and unhampered economic activity.
Further, an additional P324.36 million was released to the DPWH to settle prior obligations for foreign-assisted infrastructure projects, ensuring their timely completion.