Converge invests P5B in Pampanga data hub

“We cannot move into cloud and advanced technology without a strong digital backbone. We now have full-stack infrastructure to support innovation and attract investment—ultimately creating opportunities for Filipinos,” he said.

The Angeles facility, built with redundancy features, is capable of handling AI and machine learning workloads while complying with data residency requirements in the country.

Its initial 12 MW capacity is designed for expansion up to 36 MW, with plans to transition to renewable energy, similar to Converge’s existing data centers in Clark and Pasig.

According to James Tristan Mendoza, CEO of Converge Studios, banking and logistics firms account for the largest share of commercial clients, while public sector demand is being driven by the need for disaster recovery capabilities.

The facility also serves several large local government units, as well as national government agencies from both the executive and judiciary branches.

Currently operating at about a fourth of its capacity, Converge said it is focused on maximizing utilization before scaling further.

“We want to take the pragmatic approach. Build smaller ones first, but make sure that the capacity is maximized and used. And then, you know, expand later. So a more pragmatic, more conservative approach,” Mendoza said.

With the addition of the Pampanga site, Converge’s total data center capacity now stands at about 20 MW.