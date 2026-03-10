Converge champions Filipino creatives at Graphika Manila

Nearly 4,000 creatives gathered at Graphika Manila 2026 as fiber internet provider Converge ICT Solutions Inc. returned as co-presenter of the country’s largest creativity conference.
Now in its 21st year, Graphika Manila transformed the SMX Convention Center into a two-day hub for artists, designers and innovators on 7 and 8 March.
Organizers said the event continues to serve as a platform where creativity meets technology, particularly as modern creative work increasingly relies on high-speed digital tools.
“Creativity thrives when there are no barriers, and reliable connectivity is the crucial part of that equation,” said Sandra Zira Tubale Dingal, assistant vice president and head of consumer segment marketing at Converge.
“For the modern creator, connectivity is the bridge between their vision and the tools they use to build it: from seamless cloud rendering to real-time global collaboration,” she added.
At the event, Converge showcased an interactive booth featuring a lounge area for attendees and its “Art is in Your Fiber” Doodle Wall, where participants contributed sketches and illustrations throughout the conference.
By the end of the first day, the wall had already filled with drawings from students and professionals attending the conference.
Company officials said the initiative reflects support for the country’s growing creative industry.
“With the Philippine creative economy now employing 7.5 million Filipinos, we recognize that world-class Filipino talent is the primary engine of our digital future,” said Orange Ramirez, vice president and head of consumer brand and marketing at Converge.
Ramirez added that young creatives remain a key driver of the industry, noting that the youth sector accounts for a large share of global employment in creative fields.
Beyond interactive exhibits, the Converge FiberX booth also hosted raffles and giveaways, with attendees receiving branded merchandise and gift certificates during the event.
Converge said it continues to support the Philippine creative sector by providing high-speed connectivity for digital artists, freelancers and entrepreneurs whose work increasingly relies on cloud collaboration and data-heavy production tools.