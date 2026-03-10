Converge champions Filipino creatives at Graphika Manila

At the event, Converge showcased an interactive booth featuring a lounge area for attendees and its “Art is in Your Fiber” Doodle Wall, where participants contributed sketches and illustrations throughout the conference.

By the end of the first day, the wall had already filled with drawings from students and professionals attending the conference.

Company officials said the initiative reflects support for the country’s growing creative industry.

“With the Philippine creative economy now employing 7.5 million Filipinos, we recognize that world-class Filipino talent is the primary engine of our digital future,” said Orange Ramirez, vice president and head of consumer brand and marketing at Converge.

Ramirez added that young creatives remain a key driver of the industry, noting that the youth sector accounts for a large share of global employment in creative fields.

Beyond interactive exhibits, the Converge FiberX booth also hosted raffles and giveaways, with attendees receiving branded merchandise and gift certificates during the event.

Converge said it continues to support the Philippine creative sector by providing high-speed connectivity for digital artists, freelancers and entrepreneurs whose work increasingly relies on cloud collaboration and data-heavy production tools.