Coffee, comfort and campus vibes: Your student escape in España

Just steps away from the bustling campus of the University of Santo Tomas (UST) lies a café that has become a favorite among students: Coffee Project España.
Nestled along España Boulevard in Sampaloc, Manila, this branch offers more than just coffee — it’s a retreat from the busy University Belt, perfect for studying, catching up with friends, or simply relaxing.
A café escape amid the chaos
The area around UST is always alive with energy. Jeepneys roll by, students rush between classes and eateries compete for attention. Amid this daily buzz, Coffee Project España stands out as a quieter, more inviting spot. Located at the ground floor of a residential building along the boulevard, the café is easy to reach for students looking to recharge between classes or after a long day in campus.
Unlike fast-paced coffee chains designed for takeaways, this café encourages visitors to linger. Many students spend hours here — studying for exams, working on laptops, or enjoying long conversations over drinks and meals.
Inside spaces that inspire
The first thing visitors notice upon entering is the interior design. Coffee Project España is famous for its Instagram-worthy aesthetic, and this branch delivers. Decorative chandeliers, floral arrangements and warm lighting create a cozy yet elegant atmosphere that invites patrons to stay.
The café combines rustic charm with garden-inspired touches. Wooden accents, soft seating, and hanging flower installations make it both visually appealing and comfortable. Spacious layouts allow students and groups to find corners for studying or casual hangouts, offering a refreshing change from crowded fast-food chains or noisy cafés.
Coffee, comfort food and more
Of course, the menu is just as inviting. Coffee Project offers a wide range of beverages—from classic lattes and cappuccinos to frappes and specialty drinks like Vietnamese coffee. Each cup is crafted to satisfy students who need a caffeine boost while tackling assignments or group projects.
Beyond drinks, the café serves hearty comfort food. Sandwiches, pasta, pizzas, pastries and cakes are all on offer, making it an ideal spot for snacks or casual meals. Cheesecakes and other desserts are especially popular among regulars. Prices are student-friendly, typically ranging from P200 to P400 per person depending on orders, making it accessible for long study sessions or weekend meet-ups.
A familiar hangout
Thanks to its proximity to UST and other schools in the University Belt, Coffee Project España naturally attracts students. Whether reviewing for exams, brainstorming for projects, or just taking a break, the café provides a welcoming environment for all. Friendly staff, cozy interiors, and thoughtful service make it easy to settle in for hours.
More than just coffee
In a neighborhood filled with fast-paced eateries and quick bites, Coffee Project España offers something different — a student-friendly space where comfort, aesthetics and quality food intersect. For Thomasians, it’s not just a café. It’s a familiar corner where conversations linger, study sessions become productive, and the rhythm of university life slows down just enough to enjoy a cup of coffee.