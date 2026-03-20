Cebu VAWC cases drop 47%

At a media forum this week, Police Lt. Ritchil Tesoro, chief of the Women and Children’s Protection Desk, attributed the decline to aggressive prevention efforts, including community dialogues and house-to-house visitations.

Tesoro said 107 arrest warrants for suspected perpetrators were served in January and February, with 79 cases filed in court. The highest number of cases were recorded in Talisay City, Minglanilla and Consolacion.

Under a program called “Pulis sa Panimalay,” officers visit at least 10 households per station daily. They distribute flyers and discuss the legal consequences of abuse and the importance of early reporting. Another initiative, “Pito Laban sa Abuso,” provides residents with whistles to signal for help during emergencies.

“While awareness and attitudes in Cebu have improved over time, there is still room for improvement in promoting gender equality,” Tesoro said.

She cited that in some communities, verbal and physical abuse are still sometimes dismissed as private family matters. Relatives or neighbors occasionally pressure victims to reconcile with abusers rather than seek legal action.

“Violence inside the home should never be treated as a private family matter,” Tesoro said. “Abuse is a violation of human rights and the law.”

Tesoro acknowledged that many victims remain hesitant to come forward due to fears of retaliation or the loss of financial support and stressed that the Philippine National Police provides confidential assistance through specialized protection desks, alongside village-level and social welfare offices.

“We assure you that your complaints will be treated with utmost confidentiality,” she said. “Our investigators are well-trained in handling cases with professionalism and sensitivity.”