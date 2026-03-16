DPWH Cordillera clarifies bidding process in Baguio road projects

Another project discussed during the same proceedings was the Network Development Program involving the paving of unpaved tertiary roads along PMA Cut-Off Road 6 – Chainage 840 to Chainage 2008, with an approved budget of ₱56,144,665, where APB Construction, Goldrich Construction and Trading, and ALCEL Construction were identified among the participating bidders.

DPWH officials emphasized that the batching plant requirement referenced in earlier discussions is based on existing technical standards under Department Order No. 253, Series of 2003, which governs the accreditation of asphalt and Portland cement concrete batching plants through the DPWH Bureau of Research and Standards.

According to the officials, the policy does not necessarily require contractors to own batching plants. Contractors may comply with the requirement through arrangements with accredited batching plant operators, including lease agreements or supply commitments, to ensure that construction materials meet DPWH engineering standards.

The clarification follows earlier discussions surrounding statements by Vince Dizon, Secretary of the Department of Public Works and Highways, who has emphasized the importance of maintaining fair and transparent procurement procedures in government infrastructure projects.

DPWH officials reiterated that contractors who do not own batching plants may still participate in procurement activities as long as they can demonstrate access to accredited facilities capable of supplying the required construction materials and meeting the department’s technical standards.