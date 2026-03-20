Bachelorette season halted after video of lead surfaces

The upcoming season of The Bachelorette has been put on hold after a video involving its lead, Taylor Frankie Paul, surfaced online, prompting the network to halt the show’s release.
In a statement to Agence France-Presse, a The Walt Disney Company spokesperson said the decision was made following the circulation of the footage.
“In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of The Bachelorette at this time,” the spokesperson said, adding that the network’s priority is “supporting the family.”
The video, which has spread widely on social media, allegedly shows a heated domestic altercation involving Paul and her former partner, Dakota Mortensen. The footage has drawn public attention and scrutiny, raising concerns over the circumstances surrounding her casting as the show’s lead.
The season, which had already been completed and promoted across major platforms, was expected to mark a major return for the long-running franchise. Its suspension highlights the impact of off-screen controversies on high-profile productions.
The development has also sparked questions about casting and vetting processes within the entertainment industry, particularly for reality television programs that feature real-life personalities.
In a statement released through her camp, Paul addressed the situation, describing it within the context of her personal experiences.
“After years of silently suffering extensive mental and physical abuse as well as threats of retaliation, Taylor is finally gaining the strength to face her accuser and taking steps to ensure that she and her children are protected from any further harm,” the statement read.