All set for El Presidente Cup

The stage is set for the third edition of the El Presidente Cup golf tournament on 24 April at the Orchard Golf and Country Club in Dasmariñas City.

Basketball great Ramon Fernandez said some of the country’s best golfers, industry leaders, corporate executives, celebrities and athletes will gather for a day of competition and fun in the fairway while promoting his advocacies of the Ramon S. Fernandez Youth and Sports Development Foundation.

Last year, promising golfer Charles Serdenia emerged as the main beneficiary, receiving a special grant of P120,000, which he used to fund his international campaigns in the United States.

Now, the 17-year-old son of a caddie at the Philippine Navy Golf Club is set to study in the US after landing a scholarship grant from Southern Utah University, a prestigious Division I program in the US National Collegiate Athletic Association.

“We want to be part of the success story of young athletes like Charles,” said Fernandez, a four-time Philippine Basketball Association Most Valuable Player and former commissioner of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) under the leadership of chairman William “Butch” Ramirez.

“That’s why we keep on organizing the El Presidente Cup. More than a golf tournament that gathers players across various industries, this is a legacy project that aims to touch the lives of our young athletes.”

Fernandez’s wife, Karla, said the event offers mouthwatering prizes as well as top-notch entertainment.

“It’s gonna be worth it,” said Karla, extending her gratitude to Platinum Sponsors like the Cebu Landmasters, Pryce Gases Inc. and the PSC.

“We’re putting up premium prizes like a Vespa motorcycle for the player who can hit a hole-in-one. If nobody makes it, we’ll have it raffled. We’re also now in the process of finalizing the lineup of entertainers. Last year, we had Side A, Ella May Saison, and Chad Borja. Hopefully, they can join us again this time.”

The tournament will tee off at exactly 11:30 a.m. at the Palmer Course and will use the System 36 scoring format.

The entry fee is set at P5,000 for Orchard members and P8,000 for non-members, covering green fees, shared golf carts, giveaways, raffle prizes, and trophies for the winners.

Beyond the game, it’s a golden opportunity to support Fernandez’s foundation, whose mission is to give deserving athletes the chance to compete on the global stage.