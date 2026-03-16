Nine OFWs leave Israel via Egypt

Nine overseas Filipino workers safely crossed from Israel into Egypt through the Taba Border Crossing with the assistance of the Philippine government’s One Country Team.
The team includes the Philippine Embassy in Cairo, the Migrant Workers Office and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration.
Upon arrival at the Taba border, the workers were received by embassy personnel and members of the rapid response team from the Department of Migrant Workers and OWWA. Arrangements for their flights back to the Philippines are currently being processed.
The Department of Migrant Workers said a total of 68 Filipinos have so far been assisted in leaving Israel. Of the number, 25 are overseas Filipino workers employed as caregivers and hotel workers, while 43 are tourists, pilgrims and students.
Meanwhile, the DMW also commended the Migrant Workers Office in Dubai for assisting Filipinos affected by the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.
Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac presented a certificate of commendation during a flag-raising ceremony at the DMW central office in Mandaluyong City.
The recognition cited the office’s round-the-clock efforts in providing on-the-ground assistance and facilitating the safe, orderly and dignified return of Filipinos to the country.
Assistant Labor Attaché Jeane Mendoza received the certificate on behalf of the Migrant Workers Office in Dubai.
The DMW said a total of 442 Filipinos from the United Arab Emirates, including more than 200 overseas Filipino workers, have been repatriated through a chartered flight arranged by the agency in coordination with the Philippine Embassy and the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai.