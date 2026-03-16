Nine OFWs leave Israel via Egypt

Upon arrival at the Taba border, the workers were received by embassy personnel and members of the rapid response team from the Department of Migrant Workers and OWWA. Arrangements for their flights back to the Philippines are currently being processed.

The Department of Migrant Workers said a total of 68 Filipinos have so far been assisted in leaving Israel. Of the number, 25 are overseas Filipino workers employed as caregivers and hotel workers, while 43 are tourists, pilgrims and students.

Meanwhile, the DMW also commended the Migrant Workers Office in Dubai for assisting Filipinos affected by the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.