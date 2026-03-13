53 trafficking victims rescued from Cambodia

The DMW said Friday that the victims were recruited through the messaging application Telegram and were promised salaries ranging from $600 to $1,000, along with valid working visas.

One victim said they were abused, forced to perform 300 push-ups, starved and denied salaries after failing to meet a quota of 26 “love scam” clients per day.

The returning victims were received by representatives from the DMW, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, Bureau of Immigration, NAIA Task Force Against Trafficking, Department of Health and the Manila International Airport Authority medical team.

Two victims requiring treatment — one suffering from kidney failure and another with a fractured clavicle from a vehicle accident — were given medication and will be referred to the Department of Health hospitals for free treatment.

Authorities said the victims will receive temporary accommodation, psychosocial counseling, reintegration assistance and transportation back to their home provinces.