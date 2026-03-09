Angelica, Zanjoe confront family secrets in ‘The Silent Noise’

A storm is brewing behind closed doors.
The newly released trailer for The Silent Noise, arriving 20 March, teases a tense and emotionally charged crime drama anchored by the formidable tandem of Angelica Panganiban and Zanjoe Marudo. The series dives deep into the fragile architecture of family life, where unspoken truths fester and a single tragic event threatens to tear everything apart.
At the center of the story is Eli, portrayed by newcomer KD Omalin, the youngest child of Jackie (Panganiban) and Anton (Marudo). His world collapses after witnessing a secret encounter between his mother and her sign language tutor, Sam, played by Mylene Dizon. When Sam is later found dead, suspicion quickly circles back to Anton, who has a complicated past with her.
What begins as a hidden betrayal spirals into a devastating chain reaction. As investigators close in and tensions mount, buried resentments and unresolved wounds surface, exposing just how much damage silence can inflict. Eli’s quiet suffering becomes the emotional backbone of the narrative, forcing the family to confront the cost of protecting one another at all costs.
The ensemble cast further elevates the gripping storyline, with standout performances from Zaijian Jaranilla, Mutya Orquia, and Joem Bascon. Behind the camera, director Onat Diaz (The Alibi) crafts a brooding atmosphere that mirrors the family’s internal fractures, while ABS-CBN Studios ensures a polished and emotionally resonant production.
Blending mystery with intimate drama, The Silent Noise promises a haunting exploration of love, loyalty and the consequences of keeping secrets too long.