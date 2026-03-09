Angelica, Zanjoe confront family secrets in ‘The Silent Noise’

A storm is brewing behind closed doors.

The newly released trailer for The Silent Noise, arriving 20 March, teases a tense and emotionally charged crime drama anchored by the formidable tandem of Angelica Panganiban and Zanjoe Marudo. The series dives deep into the fragile architecture of family life, where unspoken truths fester and a single tragic event threatens to tear everything apart.

At the center of the story is Eli, portrayed by newcomer KD Omalin, the youngest child of Jackie (Panganiban) and Anton (Marudo). His world collapses after witnessing a secret encounter between his mother and her sign language tutor, Sam, played by Mylene Dizon. When Sam is later found dead, suspicion quickly circles back to Anton, who has a complicated past with her.