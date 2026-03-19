Yulo’s new assignment hit by ‘glitch’

The return of former Environment Secretary Toni Yulo-Loyzaga as Special Envoy for Disaster Risk Reduction and Management was marred by confusion on Thursday between the Presidential News Desk (PND) of Malacañang and journalists covering the Palace.
Palace reporters initially received information that Yulo-Loyzaga was reappointed to the post, but moments later, the press statement, which came from the Presidential Communication Office, was retracted, asking media to “disregard” the story.
According to a PND personnel, the media statement was written based on a briefer, with no confirmation yet on whether the oath-taking actually occurred.
The draft was reportedly sent out “magically,” without any of the three individuals who had access to the PND blasting email address actually pressing “send.”
The PND personnel said they are currently checking with their IT department to determine what transpired and whether an oath-taking ceremony really took place.