When a ‘straight’ actor got carried away the hard way in a BL movie shoot

[BLIND ITEM]
Doing intimate scenes can make one dangerously drawn to passion, especially if it demands being steamy and utterly aroused.
When an award-winning actor did a BL (Boys Love) film, he became so absorbed in his character’s fiery love scene that his partner couldn’t help but notice he was fully erect.
The scene had them tumbling in bed, kissing with reckless abandon, and pressing their sweaty bodies against each other. It was so intense that after the relentless humping and pumping, the rigidity of the actor’s private part was shockingly pronounced, so much so that it practically needed taming.
His partner, though suitably scandalized, brushed it off with a delicate grace, reminding himself that sometimes even the most disciplined gentlemen are swept away by the roles they play, a cautionary tale for those who peek behind the velvet curtain of the stage.