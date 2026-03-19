When a ‘straight’ actor got carried away the hard way in a BL movie shoot

The scene had them tumbling in bed, kissing with reckless abandon, and pressing their sweaty bodies against each other. It was so intense that after the relentless humping and pumping, the rigidity of the actor’s private part was shockingly pronounced, so much so that it practically needed taming.

His partner, though suitably scandalized, brushed it off with a delicate grace, reminding himself that sometimes even the most disciplined gentlemen are swept away by the roles they play, a cautionary tale for those who peek behind the velvet curtain of the stage.