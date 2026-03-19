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Two tons of mishandled frozen meat seized in Pasay

LOOK: A meat vendor chops a pork belly upon order on Sunday. The Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) has intercepted several trucks carrying pigs from African Swine Fever-hit areas, and the Department of Agriculture suspects that these traders are a major source of the virus's spread. PHOTO BY YUMMIE DINGDING
LOOK: A meat vendor chops a pork belly upon order on Sunday. The Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) has intercepted several trucks carrying pigs from African Swine Fever-hit areas, and the Department of Agriculture suspects that these traders are a major source of the virus's spread. PHOTO BY YUMMIE DINGDINGYUMMIE DINGDING
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Authorities confiscated about two tons of mishandled frozen meat and chicken products that had reportedly never undergone proper inspection on Thursday, 19 March.

According to National Meat Inspection Service (NMIS), the haul included hundreds of kilograms of poultry and other processed frozen products that were allegedly stored or transported under substandard conditions.

LOOK: A meat vendor chops a pork belly upon order on Sunday. The Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) has intercepted several trucks carrying pigs from African Swine Fever-hit areas, and the Department of Agriculture suspects that these traders are a major source of the virus's spread. PHOTO BY YUMMIE DINGDING
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NMIS said that the crackdown was prompted by public complaints about improper handling of meat products.

They stressed that meat products that “did not pass inspection” are often at risk of spoiling, especially if the cold-chain process is broken.

LOOK: A meat vendor chops a pork belly upon order on Sunday. The Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) has intercepted several trucks carrying pigs from African Swine Fever-hit areas, and the Department of Agriculture suspects that these traders are a major source of the virus's spread. PHOTO BY YUMMIE DINGDING
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They noted that ongoing monitoring of meat suppliers and stricter enforcement of inspection standards are critical to preventing food-borne illnesses.

Authorities did not disclose whether arrests were made in connection with the mishandling, but the NMIS indicated that further investigation is underway to determine liability among distributors and intermediaries.

meat
Pasay

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