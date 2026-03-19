Two tons of mishandled frozen meat seized in Pasay

Authorities confiscated about two tons of mishandled frozen meat and chicken products that had reportedly never undergone proper inspection on Thursday, 19 March.
According to National Meat Inspection Service (NMIS), the haul included hundreds of kilograms of poultry and other processed frozen products that were allegedly stored or transported under substandard conditions.
NMIS said that the crackdown was prompted by public complaints about improper handling of meat products.
They stressed that meat products that “did not pass inspection” are often at risk of spoiling, especially if the cold-chain process is broken.
They noted that ongoing monitoring of meat suppliers and stricter enforcement of inspection standards are critical to preventing food-borne illnesses.
Authorities did not disclose whether arrests were made in connection with the mishandling, but the NMIS indicated that further investigation is underway to determine liability among distributors and intermediaries.