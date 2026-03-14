NCMF flags ‘halal’ meats with pork traces

The products flagged in the analysis were CDO Chicken Franks, Holiday Chicken Hotdog, CDO Ulam Burger, CDO Crispy Chicken Burger and CDO Chicken Flakes.

According to the commission, the laboratory work involved coded blind samples of widely available processed meat products in the market to ensure impartial testing. The examinations were carried out through a collaboration between the NCMF South Luzon Regional Office and the DoST regional laboratory.

“The results showed contamination with porcine (pork) or its derivatives,” the NCMF said in its advisory.

The commission also noted that the halal certifying body for the identified products is not accredited by the NCMF, raising questions about the validity of the halal labeling attached to the items.

Because pork and its derivatives are strictly prohibited in Islamic dietary law, the NCMF urged Muslim consumers to exercise caution when purchasing processed food products and to verify whether halal certifications come from accredited certifying bodies recognized by the commission.

The advisory, signed by NCMF spokesperson commissioner Yusoph J. Mando, was released in Quezon City.

The commission emphasized that halal certification in the Philippines must follow standards recognized by the NCMF to ensure that food products meet Islamic dietary requirements and maintain consumer trust.