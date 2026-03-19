Reflections on this year‘s Ramadan

This year, however, Ramadan confronted me differently.

For the first time in my life, I had to miss an entire week of fasting and then some. Early in the month, a medical condition forced me to pause. My physician advised me to refrain from fasting for the time being and prescribed medication as part of my treatment.

In my younger years, I might have received such an interruption with less resistance. But in midlife, it felt different. It came with disappointment, not only in the circumstance itself, but in myself. It felt, at first, like a failure of a physical kind.

But over time, another thought began to take shape.

What if the interruption was not only a setback, but also a mercy?

Islam does not ask the ill to prove devotion by harming themselves. The faith makes room for illness, weakness and human limitation. What I first experienced as frustration, I slowly came to see as a reminder that the body, too, is part of our trust. It is not something to be ignored until it breaks. It is one of the means through which we worship, serve, endure and continue.

In that sense, this Ramadan may have given me something I did not know I needed.

This was not the kind of miracle that makes headlines. But this change in my physical condition may itself have been a divine gift. It has made me more cautious in how I treat my body. It has made me pay attention in ways I may have neglected before. Not every mercy arrives dramatically. Not every miracle announces itself loudly. Some come quietly, in the form of caution, interruption, restraint and renewed awareness.

Ramadan has a way of sharpening perception. Hunger teaches. Thirst teaches. Delay teaches. So does limitation. Sometimes what is revealed is not only our capacity to endure, but our need to be humbled, corrected and reminded that life itself remains fragile, and that it was never something we earned.