Police deployed to stop hoarding

“There are concerns about the possibility of some people taking advantage of the Middle East tensions through profiteering and hoarding of basic commodities. We assure the public that the PNP will exert all legal and necessary measures to help protect consumers,” Nartatez said.

“I have directed our chiefs of police and heads of units to boost the deployment of personnel in local markets, groceries and supermarkets to prevent any incidents of profiteering and hoarding among sellers and retailers,” he added.

The directive comes as analysts warn that instability in the Gulf region could lead to higher oil prices, which typically trigger increases in transport costs and the prices of basic commodities in the Philippines.

Police visibility in markets is meant to deter retailers from using the volatile international situation as justification to raise prices or restrict supply.