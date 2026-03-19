PNP boosts visibility after viral Bohol video

“While we have been sustaining our gains in keeping criminal incidents consistently low, we will not allow any disruption of peace and order that could cause panic or discomfort to the people,” Nartatez said.

The incident reportedly occurred on 11 March outside a public market in Barangay Dao. The video shows a man being forced into a van, but authorities clarified that no related missing-person reports have been filed.

Despite a 12.66 percent drop in overall crime since January, Nartatez emphasized that every localized incident must be met with swift enforcement.

“Statistics guide us, but the actual safety of people is the benchmark. One crime is still one too many. We won’t be complacent with numbers alone,” he said. “We are aggressive because we want the public to feel safe, not just read it in a report.”

Addressing the concerns of Tagbilaran residents, Nartatez assured the public that peace and order remain stable in the city.

“To our fellow citizens in Tagbilaran, don’t be afraid. We are on top of the situation. The PNP is intensifying street patrols to keep you safe. Help us—if you see something, report it immediately. Your silence empowers criminals. With your cooperation, we can resolve this case faster,” he said.