Drug suspect nabbed in Taguig buy-bust

The Taguig City Police Station apprehended a newly identified drug suspect and seized more than P100,000 worth of suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation on Thursday evening.

The suspect, identified only by the alias Teofanes, a 45-year-old driver and resident of Pasig City, was taken into custody at approximately 8:15 p.m on 5 March. The operation took place along Dela Paz Street, Purok 6, Barangay Ibayo-Napindan, Taguig City.

‎

Recovered from the suspect were six sachets of suspected shabu weighing approximately 14.8 grams, with an estimated standard drug price of P100,640.

‎

‎In addition to the illegal drugs, police also recovered the buy-bust money and a red coin purse from the suspect's possession.

‎‎

‎A criminal complaint for violations of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 is being prepared for filing before the Taguig City Prosecutor’s Office.