Drug suspect nabbed in Taguig buy-bust

The Taguig City Police Station apprehended a newly identified drug suspect and seized more than P100,000 worth of suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation on Thursday evening.
The suspect, identified only by the alias Teofanes, a 45-year-old driver and resident of Pasig City, was taken into custody at approximately 8:15 p.m on 5 March. The operation took place along Dela Paz Street, Purok 6, Barangay Ibayo-Napindan, Taguig City.
Recovered from the suspect were six sachets of suspected shabu weighing approximately 14.8 grams, with an estimated standard drug price of P100,640.
In addition to the illegal drugs, police also recovered the buy-bust money and a red coin purse from the suspect's possession.
A criminal complaint for violations of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 is being prepared for filing before the Taguig City Prosecutor’s Office.