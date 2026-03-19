Nueva Ecija police kids to get free eye screenings, glasses

CABANATUAN City – Children of Nueva Ecija police personnel aged 15 and below will now have access to free eye screenings and eyeglasses, following a partnership between the Nueva Ecija Police Provincial Office (NEPPO) and Family First Optical Clinic.

The Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) was signed on March 18 at the NEPPO Conference Room, with Dr. Ferdinand D. Bermudo representing the clinic, PCOL Ritchie R. Claravall as NEPPO Provincial Director, and Mrs. Careen E. Romero leading the NEPPO Officers Ladies Club (NEPPO OLC).