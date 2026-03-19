Mandaluyong jail couples tie the knot in 'Kasalan sa Piitan 2026'

Around 26 inmates at the Mandaluyong City Jail formalized their relationships during the “Kasalan sa Piitan 2026” ceremony held on Thursday, 19 March.
The event was led by Mayor Carmelita “Menchie” A. Abalos, who personally officiated the marriages, and coordinated with the City Civil Registry Office.
“Kasalan sa Piitan” serves as a powerful reminder that love knows no boundaries—even behind bars," the Mandaluyong City Jail said in a statement.
"Through programs like this, the local government and jail administration continue to demonstrate their dedication to the holistic welfare of PDLs, nurturing not only discipline and order but also emotional well-being and family values," it added.