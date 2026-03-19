Mandaluyong jail couples tie the knot in 'Kasalan sa Piitan 2026'

(March 19 2026) About 26 couples with PDL partners tie the knot during the annual “Kasalan sa Piitan”, Mandaluyong Mayor Menchie Abalos presided over the ceremony along with Bureau of Jail Management and Penology BJMP officers, and other City officials, held at the Mandaluyong City Jail on Thursday, March 19, 2026, it is also the St. Joseph’s Day celebration, honors Joseph as the foster-father of Jesus, husband of Mary, and patron saint of workers and families. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR