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Mandaluyong jail couples tie the knot in 'Kasalan sa Piitan 2026'

(March 19 2026) About 26 couples with PDL partners tie the knot during the annual “Kasalan sa Piitan”,  Mandaluyong Mayor Menchie Abalos  presided over the ceremony along with Bureau of Jail Management and Penology BJMP officers, and other City officials, held at the Mandaluyong City Jail on Thursday, March 19, 2026, it is also the St. Joseph’s Day celebration,  honors Joseph as the foster-father of Jesus, husband of Mary, and patron saint of workers and families. Photo/Analy Labor
(March 19 2026) About 26 couples with PDL partners tie the knot during the annual “Kasalan sa Piitan”,  Mandaluyong Mayor Menchie Abalos  presided over the ceremony along with Bureau of Jail Management and Penology BJMP officers, and other City officials, held at the Mandaluyong City Jail on Thursday, March 19, 2026, it is also the St. Joseph’s Day celebration,  honors Joseph as the foster-father of Jesus, husband of Mary, and patron saint of workers and families. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR
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Around 26 inmates at the Mandaluyong City Jail formalized their relationships during the “Kasalan sa Piitan 2026” ceremony held on Thursday, 19 March.

(March 19 2026) About 26 couples with PDL partners tie the knot during the annual “Kasalan sa Piitan”,  Mandaluyong Mayor Menchie Abalos  presided over the ceremony along with Bureau of Jail Management and Penology BJMP officers, and other City officials, held at the Mandaluyong City Jail on Thursday, March 19, 2026, it is also the St. Joseph’s Day celebration,  honors Joseph as the foster-father of Jesus, husband of Mary, and patron saint of workers and families. Photo/Analy Labor
'Kasalan sa Piitan'



The event was led by Mayor Carmelita “Menchie” A. Abalos, who personally officiated the marriages, and coordinated with the City Civil Registry Office.

“Kasalan sa Piitan” serves as a powerful reminder that love knows no boundaries—even behind bars," the Mandaluyong City Jail said in a statement.

(March 19 2026) About 26 couples with PDL partners tie the knot during the annual “Kasalan sa Piitan”,  Mandaluyong Mayor Menchie Abalos  presided over the ceremony along with Bureau of Jail Management and Penology BJMP officers, and other City officials, held at the Mandaluyong City Jail on Thursday, March 19, 2026, it is also the St. Joseph’s Day celebration,  honors Joseph as the foster-father of Jesus, husband of Mary, and patron saint of workers and families. Photo/Analy Labor
From badge to 'I do': PNP couples wed



"Through programs like this, the local government and jail administration continue to demonstrate their dedication to the holistic welfare of PDLs, nurturing not only discipline and order but also emotional well-being and family values," it added.

inmates
Mandaluyong

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