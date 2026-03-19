Mandaluyong City Jail hosts mass PDLs’ wedding

The event is part of the local government’s initiative to support the emotional well-being and rehabilitation of persons deprived of liberty (PDLs). Officials said the program aims to strengthen family values and provide a sense of hope for those serving time. “‘Kasalan sa Piitan’ serves as a powerful reminder that love knows no boundaries — even behind bars,” the Mandaluyong City Jail said in a statement.

Jail administrators cited that while the facility maintains strict discipline and order, such programs are necessary for the “holistic welfare” of inmates as they work toward rebuilding their lives. The ceremony allowed couples to legally secure their unions, ensuring that their families have access to official records and the legal benefits of marriage.