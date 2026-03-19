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Mandaluyong City Jail hosts mass PDLs’ wedding

(March 19 2026) About 26 couples with PDL partners tie the knot during the annual “Kasalan sa Piitan”,  Mandaluyong Mayor Menchie Abalos  presided over the ceremony along with Bureau of Jail Management and Penology BJMP officers, and other City officials, held at the Mandaluyong City Jail on Thursday, March 19, 2026, it is also the St. Joseph’s Day celebration,  honors Joseph as the foster-father of Jesus, husband of Mary, and patron saint of workers and families. Photo/Analy Labor
(March 19 2026) About 26 couples with PDL partners tie the knot during the annual “Kasalan sa Piitan”,  Mandaluyong Mayor Menchie Abalos  presided over the ceremony along with Bureau of Jail Management and Penology BJMP officers, and other City officials, held at the Mandaluyong City Jail on Thursday, March 19, 2026, it is also the St. Joseph’s Day celebration,  honors Joseph as the foster-father of Jesus, husband of Mary, and patron saint of workers and families. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR
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Inmates at the Mandaluyong City Jail formalized their relationships Thursday during a mass wedding ceremony dubbed “Kasalan sa Piitan 2026.” Mayor Carmelita “Menchie” Abalos officiated the ceremony, which was organized in coordination with the City Civil Registry Office.

(March 19 2026) About 26 couples with PDL partners tie the knot during the annual “Kasalan sa Piitan”,  Mandaluyong Mayor Menchie Abalos  presided over the ceremony along with Bureau of Jail Management and Penology BJMP officers, and other City officials, held at the Mandaluyong City Jail on Thursday, March 19, 2026, it is also the St. Joseph’s Day celebration,  honors Joseph as the foster-father of Jesus, husband of Mary, and patron saint of workers and families. Photo/Analy Labor
Mandaluyong jail couples tie the knot in 'Kasalan sa Piitan 2026'

The event is part of the local government’s initiative to support the emotional well-being and rehabilitation of persons deprived of liberty (PDLs). Officials said the program aims to strengthen family values and provide a sense of hope for those serving time. “‘Kasalan sa Piitan’ serves as a powerful reminder that love knows no boundaries — even behind bars,” the Mandaluyong City Jail said in a statement.

Jail administrators cited that while the facility maintains strict discipline and order, such programs are necessary for the “holistic welfare” of inmates as they work toward rebuilding their lives. The ceremony allowed couples to legally secure their unions, ensuring that their families have access to official records and the legal benefits of marriage.

Mandaluyong City Jail
Kasalan sa Piitan 2026

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